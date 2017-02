Noman Khan, 30, was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work and placed on a 12-month supervision order.

Khan, of Bamburgh Avenue, South Shields, admitted committing fraud at the 3 Store at Dundee’s Overgate on June 15 2015.

He admitted pretending to be Zaghum Ali and inducing an employee to give him a mobile phone upgrade, thus obtaining a phone by fraud.