Friday, August 20th 2021
Fife

Man, 30, charged in connection with drugs worth £29,000 seized in Rosyth raid

By Neil Henderson
August 20, 2021, 11:45 am
Police raided a property in Davenport Place in Rosyth.
Police have charged a man in connection with the seizure of drugs worth £29,000 from a house in Rosyth.

Officers raided the property in Davenport Place in the town on Friday August 13.

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the house where the drugs were allegedly discovered.

Drugs and cash seized

Police say class A drugs with an estimated street value of £8,000, along with class B drugs worth £21,000 were recovered.

Around £8,000 in cash was also seized.

The 30-year-old man has been charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Iain Syme said: “We continue to tackle drug crime within Fife as we understand this is a concern for local communities.

“We rely on information provided to us so that we can continue to target those involved in drug supply and misuse.

“Anyone with information on drugs crime in their area should report this to us via 101, or to your local police station, so that we can appropriately investigate.”

Operation Pinnacle

The raid was part of Operation Pinnacle, set up by Police Scotland in May to target the supply of controlled drugs across Fife.

Since the team’s formation, officers have recovered £41,000 of Class A drugs and £70,000 worth of class B drugs.

Around £18,000 in cash and weapons, including a stun gun and a machete have also been recovered.

So far 18 people have been arrested and charged in connection with offences.