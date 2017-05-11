A man grew more than £37,000 worth of cannabis in a Dundee flat.

Matthew Hart, 29, had 69 cannabis plants hidden in two bedrooms within a house on Clyde Place, Menzieshill.

Hart, of Longhaugh Road, Fintry, was caught after neighbours noticed “strange comings and goings” to the flat.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court Hart was employed in customer services at the time of the offence.

The fiscal said: “The accused was the tenant of the property. The landlord received complaints of strange comings and goings and a quad bike outside the property.

“He tried to contact the accused a number of times but received no reply.”

After the landlord went to the flat, he never received any response, but when he entered the property there was a strong smell of cannabis upstairs.

He found tents with plants and equipment inside.

The fiscal said: “The landlord informed police who attended to search the property and the accused returned as they were carrying out their search and was detained.

“Officers found 69 plants with a value of between £17,420 to £37,460 and substantial paraphernalia.”

He admitted producing the Class B drug between May 10 and June 14 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and a Crown motion for Hart to forfeit the plants and drug paraphernalia was granted.