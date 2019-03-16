Man, 29, dies after oil tanker tragedy on Forfar industrial estate

A 29-year-old man has reportedly died after an industrial accident involving an oil tanker in Forfar, Angus.

Police, fire and and ambulance crews – including the air ambulance – attended the Oilfast depot in the Orchardbank Industrial Estate at around 10.30am yesterday.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10.25am to attend an incident at Orchardbank Industrial Estate, Forfar.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, our special operations response team and an air ambulance to the scene.”

Oilfast is a domestic and commercial fuel provider, with depots across Scotland.

A police van remained at the yard on Friday evening after the office closed.

A six-wheel tanker was cordoned off in the north east corner of the site.