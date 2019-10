A 29-year-old man has been charged following multiple break-ins and attempted thefts in Dundee earlier this year.

The man has been charged following the break-ins to the Queen Anne pub in City Road and The Rock pub in Dickson Avenue, as well as the theft of a car from Arklay Terrace, and an attempted theft from a car in Court Street.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today.