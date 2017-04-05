Man, 28, with terminal cancer ‘diagnosed with hayfever’

A man who was diagnosed with hayfever is in life-threatening condition in hospital with cancer.

Aaron Winstanley, 28, from Barton upon Humber, Lincolnshire, England, was also told he was “too young” to have cancer.

He was initially put on a course of steroids, antibiotics and antihistamines to cure his sinus and congestion problems.

Despite losing sight in one eye and hearing on the right side of his face, doctors told him to continue their prescribed treatment for hayfever.

But his condition deteriorated and tests later showed he had a malignant tumour Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Mr Winstanley, who is currently in hospital after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, has been offered a further six-month course of treatment with doctors unable to say how long he will live for.

His girlfriend, Saraya Gallagher, 24, questioned how his condition was not identified earlier.

She told Hull Daily Mail: “He was told all kinds of things to begin with – they thought he had chronic sinusitis or hayfever.

“Aaron thought he had cancer but was told he was too young.

“Even when he lost his sight, they said ‘you’re too young’.

“It didn’t come as a shock to him when he was told as he always thought he had cancer but you would expect a doctor to have been able to tell sooner.”

Mr Winstanley’s work colleagues organised a 150-mile sponsored bike ride to support his treatment and have raised almost £10,000.