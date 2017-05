Stephen Hartley, 28, of Gallowden Road, Arbroath, had sentence deferred until June 12 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Hartley admitted having a weapon designed or adapted to discharge CS spray at a property in North Bank Street, Monifieth, and elsewhere, on May 22 last year.

He further admitted being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, a Class A drug, at the same location between March 31 and May 23 last year.