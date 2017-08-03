A man held a knife to a shop security guard and threatened to stab him.

Stephen Byres, 28, of Tweed Crescent, was jailed for 20 months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Byres admitted threatening security guard Grant Hutchison at Superdrug, Lochee High Street, on April 28.

He admitted presenting a knife at Mr Hutchison and threatening him with violence.

The court heard Mr Hutchison was in plain clothes when he challenged Byres, suspecting he had shoplifted from the store.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “The complainer stopped the accused as he tried to leave the store.

“He explained he was a security guard. The accused came back into the shop and approached the complainer while holding a lock knife, which was open.

“He said ‘if you approach me again, I will stab you and slit you’ then walked out of the shop.”

Police were contacted and Byres was quickly traced still in possession of the knife in his rucksack.

He was arrested and told police what he had done was “stupid”.

Solicitor Paul Parker Smith told the court Byres had a drug problem and had taken methadone and diazepam at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You just can’t go round threatening people with knives.”