David Gibson, 28, was jailed for 16 months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gibson admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by lowering his clothing and injecting heroin, a Class A drug, into his groin, and committing a breach of the peace at an alleyway between Nethergate and Yeaman’s Shore on December 14 last year.

Gibson also admitted having a knife at West Bell Street the following day.