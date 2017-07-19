Police Scotland is making enquiry after a 28 year old man was assaulted and robbed in Harefield Road, Dundee in the early hours of Sunday morning (16 July).
The victim was walking near to the junction of Harefield Road and Kings Cross Road, Dundee about half past midnight, when he was assaulted by a group of two or three male youths and robbed of a two-figure sum of money.
The man thereafter attended hospital for treatment for a facial injury.
The youths are described as wearing light coloured clothing and made off from the area on pedal bikes.
Officers are carrying out door to door enquiries and a review of CCTV.
Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18379/17 or speak to any police officer.
Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.