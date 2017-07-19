Police Scotland is making enquiry after a 28 year old man was assaulted and robbed in Harefield Road, Dundee in the early hours of Sunday morning (16 July).

The victim was walking near to the junction of Harefield Road and Kings Cross Road, Dundee about half past midnight, when he was assaulted by a group of two or three male youths and robbed of a two-figure sum of money.

The man thereafter attended hospital for treatment for a facial injury.