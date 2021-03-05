Man, 28, arrested after smash outside Perth police station

A man has been arrested after a one-car smash outside a Tayside police station.

The accident happened near Police Scotland’s Perth HQ on Barrack Street on Friday evening.

The road was closed for about an hour, with traffic redirected through St Catherine’s Retail Park.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7pm on Friday, we received reports of a crash involving one car on Barrack Street, Perth.

“There were no reports of any injuries and a 28-year-old was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”