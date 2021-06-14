Man, 28, arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Dundee supermarket car park

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a disturbance in the car park of a Dundee supermarket on Monday.

Officers were called to the Kirkton branch of Asda supermarket in Derwent Road, Dundee shortly after midday, following reports of a disturbance in the store’s car park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Monday, June14 , we received a report of a man causing a disturbance on Derwent Avenue in Dundee.

“Officer attended and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.”