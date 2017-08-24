Man, 27, verbally abused partner then jumped out of window

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man from Broughty Ferry damaged property in his home, threw items about and verbally abused his partner before self harming.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Kenneth Moreland had sentence deferred until next year to be of good behaviour.

Moreland, 27, of Forthill Road, admitted that on September 7 last year, he acted aggressively by shouting, uttering abusive remarks towards his partner Maxine McIntosh, striking a glass candle off a table, causing damage, throwing a pair of headphones and a tablet computer.

He then struck himself on the body with a razor and then jumped out of a window.

Sentence was deferred until January 10 2018 for Moreland to be of good behaviour.