A 27-year-old man had a knife in a Dundee residential street.

Kevin McDonnell, of Emmock Walk, had sentence deferred until April 12 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McDonnell admitted having a knife at Cleghorn Street on May 15 last year.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and challenging people to fight at the same location and on the same date.