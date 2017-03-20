A 27-year-old man drove a car without insurance on various roads in Dundee.

Dale McDonald, of Balgowan Avenue, was fined £300 and issued with six penalty points.

McDonald admitted via letter to the court that he drove a car without a valid insurance policy at Longtown Road, Bellisle Drive and Bellisle Place on December 21 last year.

Elsewhere, Regan Valentine, 22, of Russell Crescent, was fined £300 and issued with six penalty points after admitting a road traffic offence.

Valentine admitted via letter to the court that he drove a car without a valid insurance policy in Arklay Street, Dundee, on November 15 last year.