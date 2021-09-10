News / Court Man, 27, appears in court accused of murdering Lee Small in Dundee By Ciaran Shanks September 10, 2021, 3:35 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 4:05 pm Lee Small died on Ballindean Terrace, Dundee. A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a dad at his Dundee home. Lee Small was allegedly punched repeatedly before being stabbed in the neck in the Douglas area of the city on September 8. Mr Small, 40, was found near his home on Ballindean Terrace but died after suffering serious injuries. On Friday, 27-year-old Michael King appeared at Dundee Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe