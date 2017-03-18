A man who supplied Class A drugs was placed under a 24-month supervision order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dean Shaw, 27, of Glenesk Avenue, Arbroath, was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work in the community within a 12-month period. And he was placed on a curfew for eight months, confining him to his home address between 7pm and 7am daily.

Shaw admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug, at Catherine House, Catherine Street, Arbroath, on August 15 last year.

He further admitted having MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, a Class A drug, in his possession at the same location on the same date.

A confiscation hearing will take place at the city’s sheriff court on April 10.