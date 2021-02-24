Man, 27, accused of raping and strangling two women in Dundee and Perthshire

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over claims he raped two women and rendered them unconscious after strangling them.

Scott Lee Green, 27, allegedly attacked the women at addresses in Dundee and Perthshire between June 2015 and October last year.

Green allegedly gouged at one of the women’s eyes, cut her hair and bit her on the face.

Court papers allege Green threw objects at the first woman, grabbed her hair and repeatedly struck her head on Erskine Street and Morgan Street between June 1 2015 and November 1 2018.

During the same period, he allegedly threatened to kill the woman, grabbed her throat and rendered her unconscious after strangling her before spitting on her face.

Green allegedly raped the woman on various occasions between September 27 2017 and November 1 2018.

It is also alleged he attacked a man by punching him on the head before placing his arms around his neck and restricting his breathing on South Tay Street and Nethergate between December 1 2017 and February 28 2019.

A second woman was allegedly subjected to abusive behaviour by Green on West Mill Street, Perth, Pitfour Street, Glencarse, and Douglas Road, Dundee, between May 1 2019 and October 9 last year.

He allegedly refused to allow her to leave her home, repeatedly accused her of cheating, damaged her phones and television, threatened her with violence and threatened to kill her.

Green allegedly shouted and swore at the woman before forcibly removing her clothing and raping her during the same period.

Between May 1 2019 and October 9 last year, Green, of Douglas Road, allegedly strangled the same woman and caused her to lose consciousness before gouging at her eyes, cutting her hair and biting her on the face.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case for further examination and remanded Green in custody meantime.