Man, 26, who died in Camperdown Park collision named locally

A man who died after the car he was a passenger in reportedly hit a tree in a city park has been named locally as Andrew King.

The victim was a passenger in a black Ford car which is believed to have collided with a tree in Camperdown Park and despite frantic efforts by emergency crews, he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was rushed to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for “serious injuries” but police were unable to say what they were.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of the accident, which happened near the A923 road on Sunday just before 11pm, and used cutting equipment and spreading tools during the rescue attempts.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed a report was being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

Meanwhile, the north entrance road leading into Camperdown Park and Camperdown Golf Course was blocked off by a police car and cones yesterday morning.

And another road inside the park behind Camperdown House was also cordoned off by a police car while investigations into the accident were taking place.

Workers heading to the golf club were told to take alternative routes and no one was being allowed beyond the police car by road or foot.

One worker said: “I got a call on Sunday night to say I would have to find a different way into work at the starter’s box because the road was cut off into the park.

“But nobody knew what had happened at the time and there wasn’t even a mention of it on Facebook which was strange. Usually you see stuff flying about when there is a road accident and especially if it is a bad one.

“I only found out more when I got to work that someone had been killed.

“It’s tragic someone has lost their life.”

A police spokeswoman said: “About 10.55pm on Sunday, January 5 police were called to a road crash in Camperdown Park, Dundee, in which two men, a 26-year-old male passenger of the black Ford car and the 31-year-old male driver, had been seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended the scene, however, the 26-year-old man died at the scene.

“The 31-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he remains for treatment to his injuries.

“We don’t know the extent of his injuries.

“Inquiries are continuing and a report is being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

She added: “As standard procedure the Police Investigating and Review Commissioner has been informed of the accident.”