Dundee man jailed for attempted murder after stabbing ‘friend’ 10 times at a party

A Dundee man has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for stabbing a “friend” 10 times during a fight at a party.

Sam Waldron, a prisoner at Perth, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of Lee Alexander McPherson at an earlier hearing.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron previously told the court a dispute had broken out during a party at a house on Wedderburn Street on October 6.

Both men went outside, where Waldron attacked his friend with a kitchen knife.

Onlookers initially thought the two men were having a fist fight, before noticing Mr McPherson’s shirt was covered in blood.

Paramedics were called and as witnesses waited for them, they heard Mr McPherson shouting: “You stabbed me,” to which Waldron shouted back: “It’s your own fault.”

Waldron, 26, was then driven off in his father’s car and Mr McPherson was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had 10 stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

When police arrested Waldron, his clothes were stained with Mr McPherson’s blood and the knife was found in Waldron’s father’s car – with Mr McPherson’s blood on the blade. Mr McPherson refused to give a statement to police about the attack.

Waldron was told by Lady Stacey he would have faced a 10-year sentence had it not been for his early plea.

She said: “I am sure you realise it could have had much more serious consequences.

“Stabbing a man, you could have easily have taken his life. Just be thankful that was not the result.

“The court must take a very dim view of you using a knife against a man who was a friend and for no proper reason. You also have a poor record and represent a serious danger to the public.”

Waldron admitted assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder on indictment. He will serve two years on supervision on his release.