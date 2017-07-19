A climber who fell from a cliff in Fife on Tuesday evening has died. The incident happened in Hawkcraig Point near Aberdour at around 6.45pm. Police were called following reports that a person had fallen near the Room With a View restaurant. The climber’s identity has not been revealed while next of kin are contacted by police.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife were called to the Hawkcraig area of Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour around 6.45pm on Tuesday 18 July following a report that a climber had fallen from the cliffs.

“Kinghorn RNLI recovered the man from the shoreline and the 26-year-old was sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“His family have now been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”