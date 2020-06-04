Man, 26, charged with communication offences after posting photo mocking death of George Floyd

A man has been charged with communication offences after posting a photo online mocking the death of George Floyd.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police in Fife after the photo appeared on Tuesday evening, and is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court.

The photo, which showed the male with his knee on the neck of another man who was lying face down, sparked outrage online.

The image has since been deleted.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 26-year-old man has been charged with communications offences following the circulation of an image on social media that made reference to the death of George Floyd.

“This incident was reported to Police Scotland on Tuesday 2nd June and the male is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the offence. Enquiries are continuing.”

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on a street in Minneapolis in the United States when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest.

The officer has since been charged with second degree murder, whilst three other officers involved have also been charged with aiding and abetting.

The incident has sparked huge protests worldwide.