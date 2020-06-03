Man, 26, arrested by police in Fife after photo is shared on social media mocking George Floyd’s death

Police in Fife have arrested a man after a picture showing two people mocking the death of George Floyd emerged on social media.

The photograph of two young men, from north east Fife, provoked outrage after it was posted on Snapchat on Tuesday night.

It shows one man lying face down on the ground while the other has his knee on his neck.

The man on top is staring into the camera with his arms flexed.

It is captioned “George Floyd challenge 2020,” with a line underneath reading “Raise awareness”.

The original post, which has since been deleted although screenshots remain, sparked fury on social media.

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on a street in Minneapolis in the United States when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest.

The officer has since been charged with third degree murder and the incident has sparked huge protests worldwide.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Fife have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with an image relating to the death in the United States of George Floyd which has been circulating on social media.

“Inquiries into the incident, which was reported to Police Scotland on Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, are ongoing.”

Mr Floyd was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

The day after his death, the police department fired all four of the officers involved.