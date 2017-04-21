Man, 25, killed in three-vehicle crash on A9

A 25-year-old man has died after a three-vehicle crash on the A9.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was flown-in to transport at least one casualty to hospital following the smash close to the Keir Roundabout, near Dunblane, at about 6.20pm yesterday.

A car, van and lorry were involved in the collision.

The man who was driving a Honda Civic passed away from his injuries. A 26-year-old female passenger of the car remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 41-year-old man, who was driving a Mercedes Sprinter, was also injured and is still in hospital too.

The road was closed in both directions for some time as emergency workers treated those involved.

Firefighters had to cut two people free from the wreckage.

The helimed chopper landed on the road to transport one casualty to hospital.

Sergeant Michael Montague of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit said: “A man has died in this collision and a passenger and one other driver seriously injured and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

“Anyone with information that can assist us with our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact officers via 101.”