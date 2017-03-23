Andrew Pattie, 25, a prisoner at Perth, was jailed for eight months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Pattie admitted presenting a bank card in the name of Irene Rennie at Clarks Bakery, Annfield Row, and obtaining £10.50 worth of food by fraud, on December 28.

He also admitted presenting the same card on a second occasion to obtain £12.88 worth of food by fraud, at the same location and on the same date.

Pattie thereafter presented the card at Tesco, Riverside Drive, to obtain £12.50 worth of cigarettes by fraud, on the same date.

And he used to card again at Tesco in an attempt to purchase a computer console, worth £199.99, by fraud, also on the same date.