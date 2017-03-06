Man, 25, becomes first person in Scotland convicted of TV card sharing

A 25-year-old man has become the first person in Scotland to be convicted of ‘card sharing’ – a cyber-enabled crime that allows protected encrypted television broadcasts to be viewed without a valid subscription to the broadcast provider.

Gavin Gray, 25, advertised his criminal business on dedicated card sharing websites and forums, supplying unlawful access to homes across Scotland.

He was sentenced today to 300 hours community service at Hamilton Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to four charges of fraud and offences under the Copyright Designs Patents Act 1988.

Following a multi-agency operation involving Police Scotland, FACT, Sky, Virgin Media and other agencies in 2014, Gray was arrested for fraudulent activity.

When officers searched his home in Mossend, Belshill, North Lanarkshire, they seized £44,500 hidden in a safe in the loft. Police were also able to later seize £80,000 from his bank account.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard, the lead for counterfeit and intellectual property for Police Scotland, said: “Officers conducted an operation in conjunction with a number of agencies including FACT at the home address of Gavin Gray where they seized computer equipment and large sums of cash.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that Mr Gray was the lynchpin in large-scale, organised illegal activity known in the industry as ‘card sharing’ with clients across the UK and internationally, serviced by his online website from his Bellshill base.

“This activity allows people to electronically purchase command lines to data held on computer servers that provides them with access to premium digital broadcast channels.

“Although people may think that this will have little impact on major broadcasters, make no mistake, the amount of money being lost is on a large scale.

“It’s obviously very tempting for people to think they are getting a bargain but it’s important to remember that there are organised criminals behind these fraudulent schemes, often supporting and funding other more serious crime, such as human trafficking and drugs, so people need to be aware of that.

“Purchasing a ‘so-called bargain’ may lead to a visit from the police at your door so think twice before saying yes.

“Officers working at the Scottish Crime Campus and the Scottish Anti Illicit Trade Group (SAITG) recognise that organised criminals are diversifying into products and commodities where there is perceived less risk.

“Police Scotland will continue to work in partnership with private industry and specialists to deter global crime trends that are harming our communities.”

Kieron Sharp, director general of FACT said “Whether it’s card sharing or IPTV set-top boxes, allowing access to premium pay-for TV without the proper licence is illegal.

“FACT takes this criminality very seriously and will continue to work with Police Scotland and our members including BT Sport, the Premier League, Sky and Virgin Media to ensure that this illegal activity is disrupted.”

Gray was also given a 12-month restriction of liberty order.