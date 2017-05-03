Man, 24, reported missing in Budapest confirmed dead

A young dad who was reported missing on a stag-do in Budapest has been confirmed dead.

Sam Clancy, 24, became separated from his friends while on a night out in the Hungarian capital on Friday.

After going missing, the group he was with launched a frantic search for their friend with a social media campaign going viral.

His father and fiancee flew out to Budapest to join in the search, but unbeknown to them, Sam had already died.

Reports from local media state that the Rochdale man was knocked down by a car and killed.

Sam was last seen in a nightclub in the Újpest district on the left bank of the Danube River.

A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Budapest. We are in contact with the Hungarian police and hospital services.”