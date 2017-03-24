A 24-year-old man drove a car at 116mph just off the Tay Road Bridge because he was wanting to get home for his birthday night out.

Andrew Smith, of Taeping Close, Cellardyke, Fife, had been in Dundee buying an outfit moments before he clocked up the dangerous speed.

Despite his big plans for the evening, Smith – assistant manager of Anstruther Fish Bar – told Dundee Sheriff Court he was “not in a rush” he simply “wanted to get home”.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told the court the incident took place on October 28 last year – the Saturday before Smith’s birthday.

Police with speed guns were positioned at the A92 between the Tay Road Bridge exit and Forgan roundabout, Fife, the first roundabout on that stretch.

The fiscal said: “At 11.10am the accused was driving a Volkswagen Polo heading south on the A92 when he passed officers with hand held speed guns.

“The speed was recorded but he wasn’t stopped at the time. Notification was later sent to his home address.”

An agent on behalf of the accused told the court Smith already had 10 penalty points on his licence for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

He said: “Mr Smith had attended in Dundee to purchase an outfit for his birthday night out in Edinburgh that evening.

“He was making his way home – he was not in any particular rush to get home but was keen to get back to ensure things were in place.

“He was clearly aware he was breaking the speed limit but the level of speed came as a shock to him.

“He understands he should not be driving at any such speeds.”

Smith admitted driving a car at 116mph, in a 70mph zone, at A92 between Tay Road Bridge and Forgan roundabout, Fife, on October 28 last year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You can’t carry on driving like this. It’s dangerous in the sense that you are putting yourself and other people in danger.

“You do not have a very good relationship with driving – you need to tidy it up.

“I will mark this with a period of disqualification.”

Smith was disqualified from driving for three months and fined £600.