Man, 24, charged in connection with road traffic offences after van crashes into Broughty Ferry bridge

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences after a van crashed into a bridge in Dundee on Friday morning.

The van struck the bridge on St Vincent Street, Broughty Ferry, and became stuck.

The road was closed for a short time while the vehicle was removed.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The incident occurred shortly before 9am when a van struck the underside of the bridge. Our engineers were quickly on-site to inspect the structure, which was undamaged in the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9am on Friday November 6, officers in Dundee received reports of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on St Vincent Street.

“A van struck a bridge and became stuck, there are not believed to be any injuries.

“The road was closed to allow for uplift of the vehicle and reopened around 10.25am.

“A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.”