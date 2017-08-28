Man, 24, arrested after seven-hour rooftop stand-off ends

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has been arrested after riot police were called to a rooftop stand-off in Perth.

Seven hours after officers were called to a man understood to have been on roof of a home in Stanley Crescent police said the incident had ended.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.30am, following reports of concern for a man.

The street was cordoned off and Police Scotland had asked members of the public to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

Officers in riot gear, a police dog unit and an aerial rescue unit from the fire service were all in attendance.

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the earlier incident in Stanley Crescent, Perth has now ended and the road in now open.

“As a result of the incident a 24-year-old male has been arrested.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience throughout the course of this incident.”