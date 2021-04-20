Man, 24, arrested after cocaine worth £15,000 discovered at house in Fife

Police in Fife have arrested one man after £15,000 worth of drugs were found at a house in Methil.

Officers swooped on the property in Hight Street in the town on Sunday morning in a planned operation.

Cocaine estimated to be worth in the region of £15,000 was discovered at the address and officers arrested a 24-year-old male.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a drug search warrant at a premises on High Street, Methil at around 11.15am on Sunday, April 18.

“A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £15,000 was recovered.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, May 14.”