Man, 23, charged with murder following death of woman in Brechin

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Brechin on Sunday.

© Police Scotland

Emergency services were called to Swan Street at 1.30am and, on arrival, found a woman with serious injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Neomi Smith from Aberdeen.

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the Major Investigation Team said : “Firstly, our thoughts are with Neomi’s family and friends at this difficult time. They have requested that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with Neomi’s death.

“I would like to stress that we are treating this incident as isolated and I would like to thank residents in the local community for their patience whilst we progress with this investigation.”