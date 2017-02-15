Man, 23, charged in Harlow Edwards death crash probe

A man has been charged in connection with a crash which killed a two-year-old Tayside tot.

Harlow Edwards died, and her brother and sister were injured, in the smash on October 13 last year in Coupar Angus.

The collision happened on the A94 Forfar Road at the junction with Larghan Park.

Four months on from the incident, Police Scotland today said a man has been charged.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision on the A94 Forfar Road at its junction with Larghan Park, Coupar Angus on October 13 2016.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”