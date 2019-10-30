Man, 22, taken to Ninewells with serious leg injury after being hit by vehicle in Perth

A 22-year-old man have been taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a vehicle in Perth.

The incident, which took place outside McDonald’s on Dunkeld Road, was reported at around 9.40pm on October 29.

The vehicle drove away and the victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Sergeant Paul Taylor of the road policing unit said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a light coloured van, which is known to have been in the area at the time and if anyone has any information about this incident please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3919 of 29 October.