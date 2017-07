A man has admitted stealing his grandmother’s phone from her house in Dundee.

Jason Browne, 22, admitted that on February 13 last year, at his previous address in Atholl Street, he stole an iPhone 6 from his grandmother.

A not guilty plea to a charge of stealing money and a television on January 18 last year was accepted.

Sheriff George Way sentenced Browne, who now lives in Holyrood Road, Edinburgh, to a community payback order with six months’ supervision.