A 22-year-old man has been held in connection with a crash yards from Dens Park.

The accident — in which a phone line exchange unit was damaged — took place at the junction of Provost Road and Sandeman Street in the early hours.

Police attended and a red car bumper remains at the scene.

An exchange unit which was positioned next to a wall was knocked to the ground, with bare phone cables exposed.

As a result, some internet users lost coverage — including Dundee FC, where staff were unable to process transactions.

A statement on Dundee FC’s website read: “Due to a car accident at the Provost Road and Sandeman Street junction the club is without internet and email services.

“This means we cannot take any card payments until service has returned.

“Openreach is currently working on the problem at the exchange unit which has been badly damaged.

“We are unable to provide a timescale for the problem being rectified.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 22-year-old man is currently arrested in connection with a road traffic incident which happened at the Provost Road/Sandeman Street junction in Dundee in the early hours of Wednesday July 19.”

An Openreach spokesman said work was being done to repair the damage.

