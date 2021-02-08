Man, 22, accused of biting two women and forcing them to rescue him from window ledge

A 22-year-old man has been accused of biting two women and forcing one of them to rescue him from a second-storey window ledge.

Samuel Murphy, of Kinnoull Street, Perth, was banned from contacting the women when he was granted bail at Perth Sheriff Court.

He is alleged to have subjected both women to coercive bullying for more than six months to “frighten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade” them.

It is alleged that between November 1 2019 and May 31 2020 he engaged in a course of controlling behaviour against one of the women at various places in Perthshire.

The charge includes an allegation that he stopped a car abruptly and bit her on the hand when she confronted him about images on his mobile phone.

He is alleged to have lost his temper, accused her of only being interested in other men, and lashed out with his arms and legs, striking her on the body.

Murphy is alleged to have punched himself on the head and repeatedly kicked the woman on the body, causing her to fall, and then standing over her and spitting on her head and body.

The second charge alleges that Murphy engaged in a course of controlling behaviour against another woman in Perth and at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in North Queensferry between June 1 last year and January 1 this year.

He is alleged to have prevented her leaving his home before punching her on the head and making his way out on to the window ledge, two storeys up.

Murphy is alleged to have threatened to take his life while she watched and, as a result, she was forced to pull him back inside to his safety.

He is accused of punching himself because she “would not cuddle” him, before smashing a window, slapping her and throwing a glass and its contents at her.

The charge alleges he pushed her onto her back and bit her knees and held his arm over her neck to restrict her breathing.

Sheriff Neil Bowie granted Murphy bail with special conditions not to have contact with either of the women and not to approach their homes.

Murphy denied both charges and a trial was fixed for April.

