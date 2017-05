A 21-year-old man repeatedly threw stones at a window of a house in Dundee, causing it to smash.

Conner Duggan, of St Mungo Terrace, was fined £150 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Duggan admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another by repeatedly throwing stones at a window, causing it to smash, at a property in Leith Walk on October 12 last year.