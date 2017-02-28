Man, 21, jailed for life over Matalan murders of ex and her new partner

A crazed killer who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new partner to death outside the shop where they worked has been jailed for at least 23 years.

Andrew Saunders, 21, ambushed Matalan employees Zoe Morgan, 21, and Lee Simmons, 33, as they arrived for work at the fashion chain’s store in Queen Street, Cardiff on September 28.

He bought knives and latex gloves in the days leading up to the double murder and used Google to search for topics including “the easiest way to kill a person” and “how long do murderers serve in prison”.

His final web searches were “how to slice a neck” and “how to smoke a cigar”.

Saunders used two knives to murder Mr Simmons and Miss Morgan, inflicting eight stab wounds on each of the victims.

Mrs Justice Nicola Davies jailed Saunders, of no fixed address, for life and ordered him to serve a minimum of 23 years and four months in prison.

The judge told the hotel receptionist: “In a sustained and brutal attack you ended these lives.

“You took away the futures of Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan.

“You robbed the families of Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan of a much loved son and a much loved daughter.

“The effect on each family has been devastating.”

Saunders admitted both murders at a hearing in December 2016.

The court heard Miss Morgan and Saunders were in a relationship between June2014 until July 2015. By the June of that year they got back together butneither told their families.

In 2016, when Saunders was studying accountancy at college and Miss Morgan was working at Matalan, she met Mr Simmons.

They began dating in July 2016 and Miss Morgan told Saunders their relationship was not working, the court heard

When Miss Morgan told Saunders their relationship was over, he accused her of cheating and said: “I will kill whoever it is.”

He began searching for revenge online and, days later, sent Miss Morgan a photograph of the back of her house.

The aspiring sportsman told Miss Morgan that he had threatened to kill Mr Simmons on Facebook and “smash his head in”.

Mrs Justice Davies said: “Your mother describes you as having struggled to come to terms with the breakup of your relationship with Zoe.

“Following the split in July 2015 she states that you have been in and out of depression, although you never sought medical attention.

“She described how when you were down or depressed you would stay awake all night and she would hear you.

“At a weekend in mid-September 2016, she spoke to you at 2am in the morning. Your were upset about Zoe. You spoke to her about ending your life because you felt you had nothing to live for.”

Mrs Justice Davies said Saunders began plotting the murders at around this time on September 17 when he began Googling a number of subjects including ‘the easiest way to kill a person’.