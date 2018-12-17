Man, 21, dies climbing Ben Nevis

A 21-year-old man has died following a fall while climbing on Ben Nevis.

The incident was reported to police at around 2.25pm on Sunday, December 16 after the man suffered a fall while climbing in the Tower Gully area of the mountain.

He was recovered by the HM Coastguard helicopter and taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he died from his injuries.

His next of kin are aware.

A second male climber was also rescued from the area and taken to Belford Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Michael Bell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s friends and family at this very sad time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

“I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this.”