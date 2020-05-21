Man, 21, charged after allegedly failing to stop for police before crashing vehicle on Dundee road

A man has been charged after allegedly running away from police following a car crash in Dundee on Thursday morning.
Police said that at around 7.55am a car failed to stop for officers before crashing on Court Street.
The 21-year-old male driver is said to have got out of the vehicle and make off from officers before being traced a short distance away.
Several police cars, including a dog unit, were seen inspecting a vehicle at around 8am.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “He has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
