Man, 21, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 83-year-old woman in Glenrothes

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of an elderly woman in Glenrothes.

The attack was carried out in Meldrum Court, at 5am on June 25 after an intruder gained access to 83-year-old victim’s home.

Police said the woman suffered extreme emotional distress, but did not have serious physical injuries.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of an 83-year-old woman in Glenrothes.

“The incident happened shortly after 5am on Thursday, June 25 within a property at Meldrum Court in the town.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 8 July.”