Man, 21, and 19-year-old woman due in court after cocaine and other drugs seized in Dundee

A man and woman are due in court later this year, after allegedly being found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in Dundee.

Police Scotland said that following the execution of a search warrant in Ashmore Street on May 14, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the distribution of controlled drugs.

Approximately £5,100 of cocaine, along with quantities of cannabis and another substance which has still to be identified were said to have been recovered by police.

Both were released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in August.