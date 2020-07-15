Man, 21, accused of dangerous driving before speeding off as Dundee officer tried to arrest him

A 21-year-old man allegedly drove dangerously across Dundee before speeding off as a police officer tried to arrest him.

PC James Johnston was allegedly thrown on to the road surface after Stephen Donald drove off on Emmock Road on Thursday.

It is alleged that Donald drove a car dangerously on various roads throughout the city.

Donald, of Emmock Woods Crescent, made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that Donald drove dangerously at excessive speeds on Eriskay Drive, Hebrides Drive, Claverhouse Road, Old Glamis Road and Jack Martin Way.

He allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road repeatedly, crossed and straddled the central and hazard lines and negotiated a roundabout in the wrong direction.

Donald then allegedly left his car while it was still in motion, causing it to collide with a bollard.

He is also accused of failing to stop for police officers and driving without a valid policy of insurance.

A final charge alleges that Donald culpably and recklessly drove off in the car while PC Johnston was trying to apprehend him.

This allegedly caused the officer to be thrown to the road surface to his injury.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination after Donald appeared from custody. He was released on bail.