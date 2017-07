A man glassed another man in a Dundee street — then tried to blame the attack on his twin brother.

Liam Gray, 20, left his victim, Graham Ellis, with two scars on his forehead following the attack.

Gray, a prisoner at Perth, had sentence deferred at the sheriff court to August 1.

He admitted assaulting Mr Ellis by striking him on the head with a glass, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, at Union Street on March 19 while on bail.