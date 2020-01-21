Man, 20, jailed for 31 months after admitting to sexual activity with underage girls in Perth and Inchture

A 20-year-old man has been jailed after admitting to sexual activity with two underage girls in Perth and Inchture.

Brandon Williamson’s crimes were committed when he was 18 and 19 and involved two 13-year-olds.

At Dundee Sheriff Court today he was jailed for 31 months.

Detective Constable Graeme Layland, the investigating officer, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Brandon Williamson to 31 months in jail for sexual offences against children over a period of time.

“First and foremost our thoughts remain with the victims and their families as they continue to attempt to cope with the abuse they suffered through Williamson’s sexual exploitation of children.

“I would like to thank the wider communities in Perth and Kinross who have assisted us as we carried out our investigation.

“I hope that the community can take some comfort in knowing that this individual is now in prison and upon his future release will be subject to additional stringent and robust management within the community.

“I would also like to acknowledge the hard work undertaken by our partners at Perth and Kinross Social Work Department who work tirelessly to protect children every day.”