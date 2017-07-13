The body of a 19-year-old man has been been recovered by police divers at a Perthshire beauty spot.

He was pulled from the waterfall at the Falls of Bruar, near Pitlochry, at lunchtime today.

Emergency services, including a search and rescue helicopter, were scrambled to the scene just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, amid reports that a swimmer – part of a larger group – had been dragged underwater.

A Police Scotland spokesman: “Next of kin have been made aware and no further details will be released until a formal identification has taken place.”