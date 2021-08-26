Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Man, 19, charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Tayport raid

By Neil Henderson
August 26, 2021, 7:55 am
Police raided the property in Tayport.
A man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash in a raid on a house in Tayport in Fife.

Officers raided a property in Erskine Road in the town on Tuesday and discovered drugs worth around £800, along with £10,000 in cash.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with the alleged supply of controlled drugs.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers from North Fife Police executed a drugs warrant on a property in the Erskine Road area of Tayport on Tuesday August 24.

“Over £800 in controlled drugs were seized along with over £10,000 cash.

“A 19-year-old male was brought into custody and charged in the concern of the supply of of controlled drugs.”