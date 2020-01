Rhys Main, 19, is charged with driving at twice the speed limit on the road between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

Main was allegedly caught driving at 60mph on the A930 Dundee Road, Broughty Ferry, near Margaret Crescent, during inclement weather on September 24.

The speed limit on the road is 30mph.

Main, of Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, had his case continued without plea until later this month by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.