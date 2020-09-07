Man, 19, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Dundee

Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of a woman in Dundee.

A statement posted on Police Scotland’s Facebook page confirmed that a 19-year-old man had been arrested and inquiries were continuing.

It also said that officers were aware of footage allegedly connected to the incident being shared on social media.

It read: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious sexual assault of woman in Dundee and inquiries are continuing.

“Police Scotland is aware of footage circulating and being shared today (Monday, 7 Sept) on social media allegedly connected to this incident.

“It is against the law to share such footage. We would also remind the public that that legal proceedings are now active in this case.”